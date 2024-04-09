[Watch] Arshdeep Singh sends two in-form batters packing in the same over during PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

Punjab Kings' (PBKS) new-ball bowler Arshdeep Singh struck twice in one over to put the SunRisers Hyderabad on the backfoot in the ongoing IPL 2024 clash in Mullanpur. The left-arm seamer got Hyderabad's two most in-form batters in Travis Head and Aiden Markram on Tuesday, April 9.

The dismissals occurred in the fourth over of the innings after Abhishek Sharma survived a close run-out chance to get to the other end. Travis Head looked to smash a full delivery from the left-arm seamer, but could only get a thick edge. Shikhar Dhawan ran out from mid-off to take an excellent catch. Markram, meanwhile, survived only one delivery before edging one to Jitesh Sharma behind the stumps.

Arshdeep had already bowled an excellent first over, with Abhishek Sharma surviving twice and gave away six runs. Earlier, Punjab Kings chose to bowl first after Dhawan won the toss as the left-hander announced an unchanged side.

PBKS failed to review a caught-behind chance off Travis Head on first delivery of the innings

Head, who blasted a half-century on his debut for the SunRisers Hyderabad, had edged the first delivery of the innings off Kagiso Rabada's bowling. While Jitesh Sharma went up in appeal, no other PBKS player supported him that strongly, including the bowler. The Aussie left-hander put Rabada under pressure in his next over, slamming three successive boundaries.

However, Arshdeep got the better of Head, who had to walk back for 21 off 15 deliveries. Punjab Kings are coming off an emphatic win over the Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad. They chased down 200 on the back of heroics from Shashank Singh and Ashutosh Sharma.

The SunRisers, led by Pat Cummins, also registered a victory in their last encounter as they faced the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a home game. Abhishek Sharma and Aiden Markram were the main stars with the bat for the SunRisers in what was a six-wicket victory.