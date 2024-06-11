[Watch] BCCI secretary Jay Shah visits NFL headquarters in New York to discuss practices and exchange ideas 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, representing the Indian Premier League (IPL), visited the National Football League (NFL) headquarters in New York recently. The top brass from the BCCI are currently in the United States of America (USA) to witness Team India's ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup campaign.

The NFL is one of the most distinguished leagues in the world, having been established over 100 years ago. The competition now includes 32 teams, and culminates with the famous Super Bowl, an event that draws the attention of the entire world.

The IPL has also been climbing rapidly in terms of revenue and popularity despite only being forged 16 years ago. The competition has completely tapped into the ever-reliable Indian market, and broader prospects could be on the horizon next for the cash-rich league.

In a video shared by BCCI on social media, Jay Shah handed a customized NFL helmet with BCCI's logo and a Team India jersey to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell. The BCCI secretary was given a trademark NFL ball in return as he was invited to speak with Goodell's associates inside the headquarters.

"BCCI Honorary Secretary, Mr. @JayShah, visited the @NFL headquarters in New York to meet with Commissioner Mr. Roger Goodell and his distinguished team. This introductory meeting focused on sharing best practices, exchanging ideas, and elevating fan engagement and experiences," BCCI captioned the video

The 2024 NFL season is scheduled to begin from September 5, with the playoffs slated to begin from January 11, 2025. The Kansas City Chiefs won the previous Super Bowl following a win over the San Francisco 49ers.

NFL and IPL are among the top leagues in the world in terms of revenue and viewership

NFL is among the very best when it comes to revenue and sponsorship with a five-month window.

However, to IPL's credit, they have gone toe-to-toe with the best with just a two-month window and its expansion is only in its infancy. The IPL recently grew to 10 teams from eight teams but faces an uphill battle if it needs to make a bigger presence in the cricketing calendar due to international cricket's relevance.

Much like cricket, the NFL sports some of the leading athletes in the world, including legends like Tom Brady and Reggie White. Some of the most popular players in the current circuit include Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce.

