[Watch] "Ben Den"- Ben Stokes smacks big shots in 1st practice session with CSK ahead of IPL 2023

Ben Stokes hit some brilliant shots in his first practice session with the Chennai Super Kings earlier tonight (March 24) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The England all-rounder smacked the deliveries from the net bowlers and the throwdown specialists out of the park.

Stokes has been in incredible form of late, and it will be interesting to see if he can continue in the same vein in IPL 2023. The all-rounder linked up with the Chennai Super Kings squad earlier today and joined the practice sessions straightaway.

Judging by the way Ben Stokes middled the balls in the practice session, it looks like he will score lots of runs for his new IPL franchise.

Chennai Super Kings shared a video from his batting session and wrote on Twitter:

"Ben Den #SuperForce."

Fans loved the shots hit by Stokes during the practice session. The tweet from the Chennai Super Kings has gained more than 7,000 likes in just two hours. More than 90,000 fans have viewed the tweet on the micro-blogging platform.

Can Ben Stokes help Chennai Super Kings end their losing streak against Gujarat Titans?

The Chennai Super Kings are yet to win an IPL match against defending champions Gujarat Titans. The two franchises clashed twice during IPL 2022, with GT emerging victorious on both occasions.

A David Miller masterclass helped Gujarat win their first battle against CSK while Wriddhiman Saha stole the show in the reverse fixture.

The two teams will meet in the IPL 2023 season opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. More than 100,000 fans are expected to be in attendance for the opening game of IPL 2023. The BCCI is reportedly planning a grand opening ceremony for this season as well.

It will be interesting to see how Ben Stokes and Co. perform against the Gujarat Titans next Friday.

Poll : 0 votes