[Watch] IPL 2023 final's light-and-sound show features best moments of the season

The IPL 2023 final mid-show entertained fans during the innings break at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

After the Gujarat Titans' (GT) innings ended in the IPL 2023 final against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the BCCI organized a special mid-show. The event featured music artists Jonita Gandhi and Divine along with a special light and sound show.

Around 100,000 fans are in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the IPL 2023 final between Gujarat Titans and Chennai.

The match was originally scheduled to take place on Sunday, but because of rain, the game had to be pushed to the reserve day.

The match finally started on Monday evening, with CSK captain MS Dhoni winning the toss and opting to bowl first. The Titans batted brilliantly and scored 214 runs in their 20 overs.

After the innings ended, the IPL mid-show got underway. The BCCI shared three clips from the show on Twitter. You can watch the best moments right here:

Rain interrupted the proceedings soon after the IPL mid show

The second innings of the match started after the conclusion of the IPL mid show. Chennai Super Kings openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway came out to open the innings. They scored four runs off three balls before rain interrupted the proceedings.

Luckily, the rain has stopped now, and the ground staff took some time to prepare the outfield and the pitch for the match to resume. The officials resumed the game at 12.10 am IST, reducing the game to 15 overs. The revised target for the Chennai Super Kings is 171 runs.

It will be interesting to see if MS Dhoni and Co. can win their fifth IPL trophy by chasing a 171-run target in 15 overs.

You can follow the live scorecard of the match right here.

