[Watch] Brendon McCullum showcases goalkeeping skills during KKR's practice session ahead of IPL 2022

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are currently toiling hard in their pre-season camp at the DY Patil University Ground ahead of the impending 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

The KKR players were recently seen playing football in a video uploaded by the franchise on their social media accounts. Brendon McCullum, the team's head coach, dazzled fans by showcasing stunning goalkeeping skills with his back-to-back saves. KKR posted on Instagram:

"Oh man! He’s a KEEPER 🧤⚽️ Back-to-back saves from the head coach. Footie sessions on 🔥 @bazmccullum42 #KKRHaiTaiyaar #KKR #IPL2022."

The two-time champions made a slow start to their campaign last year, managing just two wins from seven games after the first half of the season. However, they staged a miraculous turnaround during the second phase in UAE to book a berth in the final.

While they lost to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the summit clash, KKR received appreciation from all quarters for their spirited performances. They have appointed Shreyas Iyer as their new skipper for this year's cash-rich league and will be aiming to secure the coveted trophy for the third time.

KKR to take on CSK in the opening clash of IPL 2022

Shreyas Iyer and Co. will open their IPL campaign with a blockbuster clash against defending champions CSK at the Wankhede Stadium on March 26. They will compete in Group A in the latest edition along with Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants.

The side had retained Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine and Venkatesh Iyer prior to last month's IPL 2022 auction. They added a number of exciting players to their roster at the two-day event.

KKR squad for IPL 2022: Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

