Punjab Kings (PBKS) leg-spinner Rahul Chahar recently did a fun pushup and fielding task during a practice session in Hyderabad. PBKS players are currently in the capital city of Telangana for their IPL 2023 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Sunday.

The Punjab franchise shared a video on Twitter ahead of the game to give their ardent fans a sneak peek of Rahul Chahar's fun activities during a training session. In it, Chahar says that he will first hit the ball up with a tennis racket and then do a pushup before catching the ball. He then went on to finish the task successfully.

PBKS captioned the post:

"Called it. Did it. Sadda @rdchahar1 is a man of his word. #JazbaHaiPubjabi #SaddaPunjab #TATAIPL #SRHvPBKS"

You can watch the video below:

PBKS are currently high on confidence after winning both their games so far under the leadership of new captain Shikhar Dhawan. Their opponents in tonight's game, SRH, on the contrary, have suffered two comprehensive losses and are placed at the bottom of the points table.

PBKS' schedule for their remaining matches of IPL 2023

Match 3: April 9, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Match 4: April 13, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 5: April 15, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - Ekana Stadium, Lucknow.

Match 6: April 20, 3:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 7: April 22, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

Match 8: April 28, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 9: April 30, 3:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Match 10: May 3, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

Match 11: May 8, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders - Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

Match 12: May 13, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Match 13: May 17, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

Match 14: May 19, 7:30 pm - Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) - HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

