[Watch] CSK captain MS Dhoni paints the chairs yellow at the Chepauk Stadium

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni recently painted the chairs at the Chepauk Stadium ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

For the first time since 2019, the cash-rich league is returning to its home-and-away format. The Super Kings are fine-tuning their arrangements as they look to welcome their ardent fans back into the MA Chidambaram Stadium for their home games.

The Chennai franchise gave fans a glimpse of Dhoni's activities at the Chepauk by sharing a video on their official Twitter handle on Monday, March 27. In the short clip, MS Dhoni can be seen enthusiastically spray-painting the chairs in yellow color.

“𝑫𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒚 𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒀𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆” Anbuden Awaiting for April 3," CSK captioned the video.

You can watch the video below:

Chennai Super Kings @ChennaiIPL

Anbuden Awaiting for April 3🦁 “𝑫𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒚 𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒀𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆”Anbuden Awaiting for April 3🦁 “𝑫𝒆𝒇𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒕𝒆𝒍𝒚 𝒍𝒐𝒐𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝒀𝒆𝒍𝒍𝒐𝒗𝒆”Anbuden Awaiting for April 3🦁💛 https://t.co/eKp2IzGHfm

MS Dhoni will return to the field for CSK on March 31 in IPL 2023

After a gap of almost a year, MS Dhoni will return to the cricket field on Friday as CSK lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Across 14 matches last year, Dhoni scored 232 runs at an average of 33.14 and a strike rate of 123.40. CSK also finished second last in the points table in IPL 2022. MS Dhoni and his side will be eager to improve their performances this time around.

Here is CSK's complete schedule for IPL 2023:

March 31: Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, Ahmedabad, 7:30 pm.

April 3: Chennai Super Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 8: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Mumbai, 7:30 pm.

April 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 17: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru, 7:30 pm.

April 21: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata, 7:30 pm.

April 27: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Jaipur 7:30 pm.

April 30: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 4: Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow, 3:30 pm.

May 6: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai, 3:30 pm.

May 10: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai, 7:30 pm.

