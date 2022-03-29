[Watch] CSK cricketers wish teammate Dwaine Pretorius on his 33rd birthday

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricketer Dwaine Pretorius is celebrating his 33rd birthday today (March 29). The entire Chennai contingent came together to wish the South African fast bowler on this special occasion.

The franchise shared a short clip where cricketers and support staff shared special messages for their new teammate. The four-time IPL champions captioned the video as:

"Yellove Sollu! When the Superfam came together to wish for our newest entry, Pretorius. #SuperBirthday #WhistlePodu #Yelllove."

The video started with skipper Ravindra Jadeja wishing Pretorius on his birthday and also welcoming him into the squad. The ace all-rounder said:

"Hi Dwaine, wishing you a very happy birthday and welcome to the CSK family. Go well, buddy. Cheers"

A couple of other cricketers, including Jagadeeshan, Devon Conway and Mitchell Santner, also wished the celebrated pacer along with some support staff members.

The defending champions roped in the Proteas quick at the IPL 2022 mega auction for his reserve price of ₹50 lakhs. This is his first stint in the IPL, and the 33-year-old will hope to make the opportunity count.

Meanwhile, the Chennai franchise didn't have a great start to the IPL 2022 campaign, losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in their opening clash.

"Jadeja looked a bit nervous" – Mohammad Kaif after CSK defeat to KKR

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif felt Ravindra Jadeja, who captained CSK for the first time against the Kolkata franchise, looked a little nervous. However, the former cricketer added that he will learn from the experience and improve.

Reflecting on the all-rounder's performance in his first match as Chennai captain, Kaif said on the show SK Straight Talk:

"Jadeja is an in-form batter, who has been consistently doing well for India and got a chance to captain. Jadeja looked a bit nervous. Maybe there was a bit of pressure of captaincy on him. He couldn't bat freely, he came in to bowl late. He seemed a bit conservative. But, it was his first match, he will learn."

Jadeja will hope to rejuvenate his cricketers and come out all guns blazing in their second game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 31.

