[Watch] CSK fans across the country celebrate jubilantly after MS Dhoni's side beat Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 final

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets (DLS Method) in the summit clash of IPL 2023 and won the trophy for the fifth time. CSK fans across the country celebrated joyously after their team lifted the title.

The match was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 28. However, uninterrupted rain forced the game to move to reserve day. GT and CSK then squared off on Monday, May 29, in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

After being asked to bat first, GT reached a mammoth total of 214/4 in 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan (96), Wriddhiman Saha (54), Shubman Gill (39), and Hardik Pandya (21*) starred for them in the batting department. Rain then intervened in the proceedings and caused a delay in the second innings.

CSK needed 171 runs in 15 overs (DLS method) after the resumption. A collective effort from the batting unit helped Super Kings reach the winning shores off the final ball.

As soon as Ravindra Jadeja hit the four off the final ball to win the game, CSK fans in the stadium and across the country celebrated jubilantly. MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings fans took to the roads to enjoy the memorable after the victory. Here are some of the videos of fan reactions after CSK's win against GT:

Junaid Khan @JunaidKhanation Deepak Chahar 5 am in The Morning After Winning 2023 IPL Final 🤣 Deepak Chahar 5 am in The Morning After Winning 2023 IPL Final 🤣💛😍 https://t.co/tzWi97xDFD

ಅಪರಾಜಿತೆ @amshilparaghu

Such fans are also a reason behind ur success CSK!!

#IPL2023Final

#MSDhoni𓃵

#CongratulationsCSK Look at this MS Dhoni fanSuch fans are also a reason behind ur success CSK!! Look at this MS Dhoni fan 😍😄Such fans are also a reason behind ur success CSK!!#IPL2023Final #MSDhoni𓃵 #CongratulationsCSK https://t.co/e4UXywLz6U

Shubh @kadaipaneeeer CSK fans going home tonight at 2:30 AM in morning CSK fans going home tonight at 2:30 AM in morning 😭💛 https://t.co/B0JJ4kPb7N

Yaddy Reviews @YaddyReviews Hyderabad Ameerpet Dhoni fans celebrations Hyderabad Ameerpet Dhoni fans celebrations ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Dhb9zXJoxr

GARRY ♠️ @Tru_Indiann

The love for



And most importantly Mahi giving hopes for another season is pure EMOTION twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Proudly a #CSK fan for the last 15-16 yearsThe love for #MSDhoni only increases leaps & bounds. The match and the win last night was a dream coming true momentAnd most importantly Mahi giving hopes for another season is pure EMOTION Proudly a #CSK fan for the last 15-16 years 💖💖The love for #MSDhoni only increases leaps & bounds. The match and the win last night was a dream coming true moment 💖💖And most importantly Mahi giving hopes for another season is pure EMOTION 💖💖 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5Hz296T47R

Troy @Troy__Story Good morning CSK fans Good morning CSK fans 💛 https://t.co/MjU0Xp0IxM

Yaddy Reviews @YaddyReviews DLF Hyderabad CSK fans celebrating the victory DLF Hyderabad CSK fans celebrating the victory ❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Hl32ix9h2j

Rohannnn @rohannadhikari

#IPLFinals so this is how the last day in dehradun went for me with my friends where csk won, i cried, almost broke my macbook, almost broke the tv but in the end, so so happy today, @msdhoni deserves this. so this is how the last day in dehradun went for me with my friends where csk won, i cried, almost broke my macbook, almost broke the tv but in the end, so so happy today, @msdhoni deserves this. #IPLFinals https://t.co/eTNEGBSZCy

imran @ImranAl01945006 🥹 #MSDhoni𓃵 Every csk fan last over emotional moment Every csk fan last over emotional moment💛🥹😭 #MSDhoni𓃵 https://t.co/QfAeCHNQsv

"It would be a gift for the fans from my side": CSK captain MS Dhoni on the possibility of playing in IPL 2024

Speaking at the post-match presentation last night, MS Dhoni opened up about his playing future. He remained optimistic about playing another season for his ardent fans, who have showered immense love for him at stadiums across the country throughout the season. Dhoni said:

"Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift for the fans from my side, won't be easy on the body."

