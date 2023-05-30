[Watch] CSK fans across the country celebrate jubilantly after MS Dhoni's side beat Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023 final

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets (DLS Method) in the summit clash of IPL 2023 and won the trophy for the fifth time. CSK fans across the country celebrated joyously after their team lifted the title.
The match was originally scheduled for Sunday, May 28. However, uninterrupted rain forced the game to move to reserve day. GT and CSK then squared off on Monday, May 29, in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
After being asked to bat first, GT reached a mammoth total of 214/4 in 20 overs. Sai Sudharsan (96), Wriddhiman Saha (54), Shubman Gill (39), and Hardik Pandya (21*) starred for them in the batting department. Rain then intervened in the proceedings and caused a delay in the second innings.
CSK needed 171 runs in 15 overs (DLS method) after the resumption. A collective effort from the batting unit helped Super Kings reach the winning shores off the final ball.
As soon as Ravindra Jadeja hit the four off the final ball to win the game, CSK fans in the stadium and across the country celebrated jubilantly. MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings fans took to the roads to enjoy the memorable after the victory. Here are some of the videos of fan reactions after CSK's win against GT:
"It would be a gift for the fans from my side": CSK captain MS Dhoni on the possibility of playing in IPL 2024
Speaking at the post-match presentation last night, MS Dhoni opened up about his playing future. He remained optimistic about playing another season for his ardent fans, who have showered immense love for him at stadiums across the country throughout the season. Dhoni said:
"Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift for the fans from my side, won't be easy on the body."
