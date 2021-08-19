Watch: CSK player Deepak Chahar out of quarantine; set to begin training in Dubai

Chennai Super Kings duo Deepak Chahar and Karn Sharma are out of quarantine and will begin training for the second phase of the IPL. All the other members of the team will join them in the practice sessions in Dubai after recording multiple negative RT-PCR tests.

The CSK contingent reached Dubai five days back and has been in quarantine since then.

Earlier today, Deepak Chahar updated his fans with the good news that he is out of quarantine with a mini clip as a story on his official Instagram account. He captioned it:

"Out of Quarantine today"

Chennai Super Kings are in second position in the points table heading into the UAE leg of IPL 2021. The MS Dhoni-led side are only below the Delhi Capitals and have 10 points from seven games.

Over the last few seasons, Deepak Chahar has been the leader of CSK's pace attack. In the India phase of IPL 2021, Chahar picked up eight wickets across seven games. He will be looking to improve on his performances in the second leg of the tournament in September and October.

"Watching MS Dhoni close out matches has been a big factor in improving my batting" - Deepak Chahar

In July 2021, Deepak Chahar played a magnificent 69*(in 82 balls) in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. From a seemingly improbable position, Chahar's knock helped India seal the series 2-0 with one match to go.

After that special knock, the pacer said watching MS Dhoni finish many matches from close quarters has helped him understand how to pace an innings according to the match situation. Deepak Chahar said:

"Watching MS Dhoni close out matches has been a big factor. I have watched him for a long period and I have always seen him finishing matches. When you talk to him, he always tells you to take the game deep. Everyone wants us to win, but when the match goes deep, it is thrilling for everyone involved.

He added:

"I have always worked on my batting, my father has been my coach. When I talk to him, we always talk about my batting. It does not matter whether people see me as an all-rounder or not. The batsman who is playing alongside me will get confidence that I can hang around and will not give my wicket away. It is very important for a batsman to know that his partner will support him. It does not matter whether people see me as an all-rounder or not."

