Watch: CSK players Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo shake a leg during ad shoot

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players Ravindra Jadeja and Dwayne Bravo were seen shaking a leg to a peppy song playing in the backdrop of an ad shoot. Both all-rounders are known for their upbeat personalities and never miss a chance to entertain fans.

In a recent video shared by the franchise on Instagram, Bravo and Jadeja were seen dancing to a song while other cricketers were filming. CSK shared the footage with the caption:

"1,2,3,4 get on the dance floor 🕺 Some bts fun when our 🦁 put on their dancing shoes for @myntra."

Watch the video here:

CSK scripted a complete turnaround in IPL 2021

MS Dhoni and his men came into the 14th edition of the cash-rich league after enduring their worst season in IPL 2020. CSK bowed out of the tournament in the group stage for the first time in the history of IPL.

Coming into a new edition, the team management did some smart business during the auction, adding all-rounder Mooen Ali to the team. Suresh Raina's return to the top-order also worked wonders for the side.

Although CSK lost the first game of their campaign by going down to the Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals, they bounced back in the next outing. The Chennai side defeated the Punjab Kings by six wickets and never looked back from there.

The three-time IPL champions occupied the second spot behind the Delhi Capitals with five wins from seven games when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) postponed IPL 2021 amid the COVID-19 crisis in the country.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Moeen Ali starred with the bat in IPL 2021, scoring 196 and 206 runs respectively while Deepak Chahar (8) and Sam Curran (9) chipped in with crucial wickets.

Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ambati Rayudu also made some valuable contributions as CSK got into their rhythm before the tournament was suspended.