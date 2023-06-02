[WATCH] CSK release full behind-the-scenes video of their 5th IPL title celebration

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) released some behind-the-scenes footage of their jubilant celebrations of winning the IPL 2023 title.

The MS Dhoni-led franchise won its fifth IPL title on Monday, May 29, by defeating defending champions Gujarat Titans by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. CSK became the joint-most successful team in the tournament's history with five titles alongside the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Here's how the happy mix of experienced stars and youngsters celebrated the feat:

The four-and-a-half minute-long clip starts with players and support staff posing with the trophy alongside their family members. Sri Lankan fast-bowling sensation Matheesha Pathirana, who is a big fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, did the footballer's iconic 'nap' celebration as well. Pahirana took 19 wickets in IPL 2023.

Kids and adults alike seemed to have fun with the confetti used in the celebrations. In the dressing room, all-rounder Moeen Ali shared a wholesome moment with Ravindra Jadeja, who hit the winning 10 runs off the last two balls in the final, as the duo signed each other's shirts. Everyone else clicked photos.

Skipper Dhoni joined late and also signed a few shirts. The bus ride back to the hotel was full of music and tired singing. Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane, who also played an important role for the team, signaled 'five' to the camera.

"I have my dream in my hand. [I am] very happy, like a baby. Living my dream," young CSK all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar said in the video while holding the trophy.

The video ended with Dhoni cutting the five-layered CSK-themed cake at the team hotel.

"He's just magic" - Ambati Rayudu on MS Dhoni after CSK's IPL 2023 title win

Ambati Rayudu, who announced that the IPL 2023 final was the last match of his career, praised Dhoni for thinking "for the whole population" and doing what no one else could have done at 41.

"He thinking beyond himself, he thinking for everybody, he thinks even for India, the whole population, that's his greatest attribute. At this age doing what he is doing is incredible, I don't think anybody else could have done what he is doing and not just playing but playing so well, he is just magic," Rayudu told NDTV Sports.

Dhoni recently underwent surgery on his knee and is now expected to undergo a rehabilitation program.

