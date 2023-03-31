[WATCH] CSK release their official anthem song ahead of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) launched their new anthem for IPL 2023 ahead of their first match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The two sides will lock horns in the season opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad after the opening ceremony on Friday, March 31.

The anthem song features CSK skipper MS Dhoni, Dwayne Bravo, Devon Conway, and other squad members. Their new recruit Ben Stokes also made an appearance in the video. The lyrics are majorly in the Tamil language.

The Chennai franchise shared the anthem song on their official Instagram handle with the caption:

"It's that time of the year when the Super Kings come together as a pride in #Yellove to roar! What are you waiting for? Get. Set. #WhistlePodu with our official anthem! 🦁💛"

You can watch the video below:

"I think he is somebody who has the nerves and the skills as well to bowl those tough death overs"- Sanjay Manjrekar on Ben Stokes' role in CSK

Former Indian player Sanjay Manjrekar believes that Ben Stokes has the credibility to fill Dwayne Bravo's shoes as the death bowler for CSK. He opined that Stokes might not make much of an impact while playing as a pure batter.

In a discussion on ESPNcricinfo, Sanjay Manjrekar said:

"Ben Stokes, the pure batter with the kind of record that he has had in the IPL, is not going to be the big game-changer. If he was able to bowl as well, this is the guy who can soak in the pressure, it doesn't matter what happened in a T20 World Cup final.

"I think he is somebody who has the nerves and the skills as well to bowl those tough death overs with Dwayne Bravo gone. I think Stokes will have to shoulder that burden later."

Do you agree with Sanjay Manjrekar's views above? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes