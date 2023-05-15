[Watch] CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja makes fan’s dream come true by giving an autograph

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja recently made a fan’s dream come true by giving him an autograph.

That came after an artist had won Jadeja's heart after painting his image on a canvas. The 34-year-old also appreciated his love and affection from the fan by posing for a selfie, saying:

“It’s very good. I really like it.”

Check out the heartwarming interaction below:

On the field, Jadeja has been impressive with his all-round performance. The left-arm spinner has scalped 16 wickets in 13 games at an economy rate of 7.22. The handy lower order batter has also amassed 133 runs at a strike rate of 127.88.

The all-rounder will now look to continue his purple patch as the Super Kings aim to win their fifth IPL trophy in what's reportedly captain MS Dhoni’s last IPL season.

CSK are second in IPL 2023 points table

Chennai Super Kings are second in the IPL 2023 points table with seven wins in 13 games. They have 15 points, only behind table-toppers and defending champions Gujarat Titans, who have 16 points.

MS Dhoni and Co. will play their last league-stage game against the Delhi Capitals, who have been already eliminated from the playoffs. A win against the Capitals will be enough for Super Kings to confirm their berth in the playoffs.

CSK recently played their last home game against Kolkata Knight Riders, which they lost by six wickets.

If CSK qualify for the playoffs, they will get another chance to play in Chennai during the playoffs, as Qualifier 1 and Eliminator are scheduled to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on May 23 and 24.

The action will then shift to the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for Qualifier 2 and the IPL 2023 final on May 26 and 28, respectively.

