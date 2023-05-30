[Watch] CSK skipper MS Dhoni is dismissed for a golden duck in IPL 2023 final vs GT

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni endured a batting failure in the IPL 2023 final against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

The stage was all set for a classic Dhoni finish as the seasoned batter walked out to bat in the 13th over of the run chase. The Chennai-based side were given a revised 171-run target in 15 overs in the rain-hit encounter.

However, Dhoni bagged a golden duck, getting caught at extra cover off Mohit Sharma's bowling. You can watch the video of the dismissal below:

While the CSK captain failed to take his team home, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja rescued them with a quick-fire knock. With 10 required off the final two deliveries, the southpaw hit a majestic six followed by a four off Mohit Sharma to help Chennai clinch a thrilling five-wicket win (DLS method) in the summit clash.

Would be a gift for the fans from my side" - MS Dhoni confirms he is not retiring

Speaking at the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni revealed that he plans on playing yet another season of the IPL. He mentioned that he was overwhelmed by the support he received from fans throughout the seasons.

The 41-year-old emphasized that he wants to give those fans a gift by returning to play for CSK in the 2024 edition as well. Here's what he said about his future:

"Looking for an answer? Circumstantially, this is the best time to announce my retirement. But the amount of love I have received all over. The easy thing would be to walk away from here, but the harder thing would be working hard for nine months and try to play another IPL. It would be a gift for the fans from my side, won't be easy on the body"

"You do get emotional, the first game at CSK [home ground], everyone was chanting my name. My eyes were full of water. I needed to take some time off in the dugout. I realised I need to enjoy this. I think they love me for what I am, they love that I am so grounded. I don't try to portray something I'm not. Just keep it simple."

It is worth mentioning that Dhoni has now become the second captain after Rohit Sharma to win five IPL trophies.

