[Watch] CSK star Suresh Raina posts vacation picture as wait for IPL resumption continues

While Suresh Raina's vacation pictures continue to enthrall his fans on social media, fans can't wait to see him back in the IPL. The Chennai Super Kings star took to Instagram to post an image of himself sitting in a jeep and flashing a million-dollar smile. The picture also earned appreciation from his CSK mate, Manpreet Gony.

He captioned the image:

"It’s better to be a lonely lion than a popular sheep! #adventuremode #wildlife #natureschild"

Raina has been fairly active on Instagram, sharing stories of his vacation.

You can view the post below:

Chennai Super Kings' run in IPL 2021

Compared to the 2020 edition, where they failed to qualify for the knockout stage, CSK had a successful run in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended.

MS Dhoni's men won seven games and were second in the points table when the tournament was halted. The Delhi Capitals are top of the table with 12 points from eight matches while RCB trail CSK in third place with ten points.

IPL 2021 updates

IPL 2021 is currently suspended. 29 out of 60 matches were completed before a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases in India brought the tournament to a halt. The remainder of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is exploring the possibility of including two new franchises in the Indian Premier League ahead of next year’s edition. A TOI report said the process is a work in progress and will require a thorough analysis of the market.

BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal told IANS on Monday:

"We are looking to have two franchises in next year's IPL but we will have to see the market and also assess the situation prevailing in the country. We can't guarantee a timeline because there are a lot of things we have to consider."

