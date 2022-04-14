[Watch] CSK stars celebrate Tamil New Year by participating in native traditions

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stars recently celebrated Tamil New Year by participating in native traditions and customs amid IPL 2022.

After four consecutive losses, the yellow franchise bagged their maiden victory of the season by defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday. It was also the first triumph for CSK under Ravindra Jadeja's captaincy.

Amid intense cricketing action, the Chennai players took a mini-break to rejuvenate themselves. Most members of the Super Kings contingent celebrated the Tamil New Year today and eagerly participated in various local rituals and activities.

The Chennai franchise gave their ardent fans a glimpse of it by sharing a video on their official YouTube channel.

You can watch the video below:

CSK will next face Gujarat Titans on April 17 in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings are currently in ninth position in the points table after picking up two points from five games. They got their campaign back on track with a comprehensive victory against RCB in their previous game.

The four-time IPL champions will now be looking to build on their winning momentum when they face the Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans (GT) next on April 17. The MCA Stadium in Pune will host this clash.

Fans will be keen to witness the battle between the teams with the two premier all-rounders of India at the helm.

Here is CSK's schedule for their remaining league stage matches in IPL 2022:

Match 29: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 7.30 PM IST, April 17, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 33: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, April 21, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 38: Chennai Super Kings vs. Punjab Kings - 7.30 PM IST, April 25, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 46: Chennai Super Kings vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7.30 PM IST, May 1, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 49: Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7.30 PM IST, May 4, MCA Stadium, Pune

Match 55: Chennai Super Kings vs. Delhi Capitals - 3.30 PM IST, May 8, DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Match 59: Chennai Super Kings vs. Mumbai Indians - 7.30 PM IST, May 12, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 62: Chennai Super Kings vs. Gujarat Titans - 3.30 PM IST, May 15, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 68: Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals - 7.30 PM IST, May 20, Brabourne – CCI, Mumbai.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar