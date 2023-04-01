[WATCH] DC’s Axar Patel bowls absolute ripper to dismiss LSG’s dangerous-looking Kyle Mayers in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals (DC) vice-captain Axar Patel bowled an absolute ripper to dismiss Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) opener Kyle Mayers in their IPL 2023 opener at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Saturday, April 1.

The incident took place in the 12th over when the left-arm spinner fired in from around the wicket, and landed the ball on a length outside off. The southpaw tried to cut, but missed it completely. and the ball turned sharply and disturbed the off stump.

With the dismissal, Mayers’ explosive innings came to an end, leaving LSG at 100/3 in 11.3 overs. The left-hander hit 73 off just 38 balls at a strike rate of 192.11, including seven boundaries and two sixes. He also shared a 79-run partnership with Deepak Hooda for the second wicket to recover the hosts from 19/1.

For the uninitiated, all-rounder Axar Patel was retained by DC for Rs 9 crore. The 29-year-old has, so far, scalped 101 wickets in 122 IPL games, barring IPL 2023. He will look to deliver with the ball as DC chase their maiden IPL title.

Meanwhile, Kyle Mayers’ was picked by LSG for Rs 50 lakh for IPL 2023. The 30-year-old has played 112 T20s, while scoring 1861 runs and scalped 29 wickets.

Kyle Mayers helps LSG post 193/6 against DC

Kyle Mayers’ 73 helped LSG post 193/6 in their allotted 20 overs against DC on Saturday, April 1. The left-hander made the most of his opportunities after being dropped on 14 by Khaleel Ahmed off Chetan Sakariya in the sixth over.

Nicholas Pooran also contributed 36 off 21 balls, including three sixes and two fours. Meanwhile, Ayush Badoni played a cameo, scoring 18 off just seven deliveries, including a maximum and two boundaries. Krisnappa Gowtham finished it off in style with a six off the last ball.

For DC, Khaleel and Sakariya scalped two wickets each, while Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel took one wicket apiece.

LSG will now look to register a hat-trick of wins against DC in the IPL.

