[Watch] Deepak Chahar drops a sitter as Shubman Gill gets a life in IPL 2023 final

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Deepak Chahar dropped a regulation catch of Orange Cap holder Shubman Gill in the grand finale of IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29.

Gill got his reprieve when he had scored only three off four balls, off the bowling of Tushar Deshpande in the second over the innings. With all the pre-match talk centered around dismissing Gill early, MS Dhoni set the perfect trap by having a fielder at backward square for his uppish flick, only for Chahar to make a meal of the chance.

The delivery by Deshpande was off a slightly fuller length and on the pads, which Gill nonchalantly flicked to Deepak Chahar.

The Gujarat Titans (GT) opener then ensured CSK paid for the mistake by scoring a quick-fire 39 off 20 deliveries before being stumped by Dhoni off the bowling of Ravindra Jadeja.

Here is a video of the dropped catch:

The drop helped GT in getting off to a sensational start in the marquee clash, with the openers putting on 67 in just seven overs.

Gill has been in red-hot form throughout the season, finishing with 890 runs in 17 matches at an average of 59.33 and a strike rate of 157.80. Coming into the final, the 23-year-old had scored three centuries in his last four outings, including a scintillating 129 off 60 balls in Qualifier 2 against the Mumbai Indians on Friday.

"My heart wanted to bat" - GT skipper Hardik Pandya at the toss ahead of the IPL 2023 final

MSD and Hardik Pandya looked relaxed at the toss ahead of the grand finale

Gujarat Titans skipper Hardik Pandya was not too dissatisfied with losing the toss and being inserted into bat by MS Dhoni in the grand finale at Ahmedabad. The CSK skipper elected to field first with the weather forecast in mind, after rain washed out the final on its originally scheduled date — Sunday, May 28.

Speaking at the toss, GT skipper Pandya said:

"Would've bowled first as well, but my heart wanted to bat so I don't mind losing the toss. We spoke that it is something out of our control (weather). Whichever team plays better will have their hands on the trophy. I like keeping the boys cool, and they repay me. It's a flat track."

Although the Titans have been highly successful in run-chases, they suffered a defeat in Qualifier 1 against CSK, losing the match by 15 runs. The two teams played in Ahmedabad in the season opener, with the home team emerging triumphant by five wickets.

