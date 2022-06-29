[Watch] Deepak Chahar trains hard in the gym on the comeback trail

Team India bowling all-rounder Deepak Chahar is working hard in the gym in a bid to attain match fitness following an injury-forced hiatus from competitive cricket.

The 29-year-old swing bowler suffered an injury during the limited-overs series against West Indies in March and has been on the sidelines ever since.

Chahar also missed the entire IPL 2022 owing to this unfortunate injury. He has since recuperated from it and is currently training hard in the gym as part of his rehabilitation program.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spearhead recently gave his fans a glimpse of his activities during the rehab stage by sharing a couple of stories on his Instagram handle. In them, one can see Chahar sweating it out in the gym while doing a cardio drill.

You can watch the story here.

During his time away from the field, Deepak Chahar also tied the knot with Jaya Bhardwaj in a grand wedding ceremony in Agra on June 1.

"I am bowling four to five overs at one go as per my rehab program"- Deepak Chahar sheds light on his recovery path

Deepak Chahar recently gave fans a crucial update on his fitness by revealing that he has begun bowling in the nets. The right-arm pacer opened up that he is slowly building up the workload and is currently bowling 4-5 overs in one stretch.

Speaking to PTI about his comeback, Chahar said:

"It's a step-by-step process as far as recovery is concerned. I don't think I will be fit for England T20s. Once I am match fit, I will need to play some club-level games to check my fitness. I am bowling four to five overs at one go as per my rehab programme right now. My recovery is going pretty well and I think it will take another four to five weeks for me to get match fit."

Before getting injured in March this year, he enjoyed a fruitful run in the Indian team as he performed brilliantly with both bat and ball in the opportunities presented.

Chahar will be raring to continue in the same vein after attaining match fitness.

