[Watch] 'Enjoy the process' says CSK star Suresh Raina ahead of IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina is keen on gunning for another IPL trophy for the men in yellow. The Southpaw took to Instagram on Monday (July 12) to post a reel of some of his best moments with the team.

He captioned the reel: "Enjoy the process and work hard towards achieving your goal #IPL2021 #yellove 🏏💛 @chennaiipl". At the time of writing, the post had 214,000+ likes.

CSK's run in IPL 2021

Compared to the 2020 edition, where they failed to qualify for the knockout stages, CSK had a successful run in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended.

MS Dhoni's men won seven games and were second in the points table when the tournament was halted. The Delhi Capitals are top of the table with 12 points from eight matches, while RCB trail CSK in third place with 10 points.

IPL 2021 is currently suspended. 29 out of 60 matches were completed before a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases in India brought the tournament to a halt.

The remainder of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

Related: Raina's bold statement about MSD and IPL

In an interview with News 24 Sports, Raina stated that he too would not play the IPL next season if CSK skipper Dhoni is not a part of the tournament. He added that he will try to convince Dhoni to play on for another season, just in case CSK go on to win IPL 2021. Raina opined during the interview:

“If Dhoni doesn’t play the IPL next year, then I will also not play. We have played together since 2008. And, if we win the IPL this year, I will convince him to play the next season as well.”

Raina further said that he wants to keep playing for CSK even as two teams are all set to be added to the tournament next year. The former India batsman admitted:

“Two new teams will be coming in next season but I want to keep playing for CSK. I hope we do well in this tournament, then we will see how things go.”

