[Watch] Faf du Plessis dejected as Heinrich Klaasen slams 106-m six on stadium's roof during RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 clash

South Africa's wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen slammed a monstrous six off Lockie Ferguson in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 during the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday (April 15).

The monstrous six came during the 17th over of SRH's innings. Ferguson bowled a length delivery and Klaasen played a lofted straight drive to the roof of the stadium before it went out of the ground. Following the six, RCB captain Faf du Plessis looked dejected with his bowling unit.

Watch the video below:

During his knock, Klaasen slammed a quickfire 67 runs off just 31 balls at a strike rate of 216.13, including seven maximums and two boundaries. The right-hander shared fifty partnerships with Travis Head and Aiden Markram. He was eventually caught by Vijaykumar Vyshak off Ferguson.

Klaasen has amassed 253 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 199.21, including three half-centuries this season so far.

SunRisers Hyderabad break their own record, register highest-ever IPL total

A clinical batting performance helped SunRisers Hyderabad post the highest-ever total in tournament history. SRH posted 287/3 against RCB in their allotted 20 overs. They had previously scored 277 against Mumbai Indians earlier this season.

Travis Head starred with the bat, scoring 102 runs off 41 balls in an innings laced with eight sixes and nine boundaries. Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram and Abhishek Sharma chipped in with 37 (10), 32 (17), and 34 (22), respectively.

Lockie Ferguson emerged as the top wicket-taker for RCB, picking up two wickets but conceded 52 runs in his four overs. Reece Topley also scalped one wicket.

Expand Tweet

RCB will now have to go past their highest-ever IPL total of 263 to achieve the target against Sunrisers. The Bengaluru-based franchise has managed just one win in six games and are lying at the bottom of the IPL 2024 points table.

On the other hand, SRH are fourth in the points table with three wins in five games. The Pat Cummins-led side would look to continue their momentum after defeating Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings in consecutive matches.

Follow the RCB vs SRH IPL 2024 live score and updates here.

