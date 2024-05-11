[Watch] Fan breaches security to meet MS Dhoni during GT vs CSK IPL 2024 match

A fan climbed up the barricades and ran into the ground to meet his favorite cricketer MS Dhoni on Friday, May 10. The incident took place during the IPL 2024 match between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Dhoni enjoys a massive fanbase wherever he goes to play across the globe. There was a sea of yellow at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday night, donning the No. 7 jersey. They came to support their favorite star, who might be playing his last game at this venue.

During the final stages of the game, a fan breached security to run into the ground to meet Dhoni. The former CSK skipper teased the fan by running a bit before the fan got onto the ground to touch Dhoni's feet.

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time fans have breached to touch their favorite cricketer, Dhoni.

CSK go down by 35 runs despite MS Dhoni's late cameo

The wicketkeeper-batter provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 11-ball 26 runs, including one boundary and three sixes. However, it wasn't enough to take his side over the line, finishing 35 runs short of the target.

Batting first, last year's finalists Gujarat Titans posted 231/3 in their 20 overs, riding on centuries from openers Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill. They added 210 runs for the opening stand, the most in the history of the IPL. Sudharsan smashed 103 off 51 balls, while the GT skipper chipped in with 55-ball 104.

In reply, the Super Kings never looked in line for the run-chase. They were reduced to 10/3 inside 2.5 overs before Daryl Mitchell (63) and Moeen Ali (56) stitched together a crucial partnership. However, Mohit Sharma dismissed both the set batters as well as the in-form Shivam Dube to derail Chennai's run-chase.

Despite the defeat, the Chennai Super Kings have retained their fourth spot in the table with 12 points from as many games.

