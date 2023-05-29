[WATCH] Female fan assaults cop at Narendra Modi stadium, shocking video goes viral

In a shocking video that has gone viral, a female spectator has been captured assaulting a policeman at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The cricket stadium was scheduled to host the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) on Sunday, May 28. However, no play was possible due to persistent rain, forcing the match to be postponed to the reserve day on Monday.

Even though no play was possible on Sunday, a video from the Narendra Modi Stadium started doing the rounds on social media in which a woman is seen hitting a cop.

In the clip, the female pushes the policeman to the ground after it seemed they had an argument over something.

Later, the cop tries to walk away from the scene, but the angry woman pushes him once again. Some unconfirmed reports claim that the policeman appeared drunk.

According to a report in TOI, Ahmedabad police are currently investigating the identity of the policeman, as he was dressed in a police uniform.

What is the status of the IPL 2023 final at Narendra Modi stadium?

Speaking of cricket, the IPL 2023 final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans is scheduled to begin on Monday at 7:30 PM [weather permitting].

The umpires waited for more than three hours after the scheduled start of play on Sunday to try and see if any play could be possible. However, due to persistent rains, they decided to shift the game to the reverse day.

An official confirmation on iplt20.com gave details of the rescheduled match. The statement read:

“The TATA IPL Final of the 2023 edition involving Chennai Super Kings and the Gujarat Titans has been rescheduled to the reserved day, Monday, May 29th due to incessant rain in Ahmedabad.Fans who had their tickets for the TATA IPL Final on May 28th will now be able to enter the stadium with their existing physical tickets on May 29th.

“The BCCI would like to thank the fans present tonight for their patience and support. We request them to come in big numbers to support their favorite IPL teams at the grand finale of the TATA IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.”

While CSK will be appearing in their 10th IPL final, GT will be playing their second final in their second year in the competition.

