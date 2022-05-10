[Watch] GT's Hardik Pandya in disbelief after he edges a wide delivery off Avesh Khan

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Hardik Pandya was dismissed cheaply against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday.

Opting to bat first, the Titans didn't have a bright start, losing Wriddhiman Saha in the third over as he tried to make a move on. Matthew Wade, who made a return to playing XI, also failed to make an impression.

GT captain Hardik Pandya walked out to bat at No. 4 but didn't look in the best of touches. The 28-year-old all-rounder, who was batting at 11 off 13 balls, tried to break the shackles in the tenth over of the match.

Avesh Khan banged one short and wide off the stump. Hardik, in an attempt to put it away, went hard at the ball. In the process, he got a thick top-edge and it was an easy catch for Quinton de Kock.

Hardik looked in utter disbelief and stood his ground for a couple of seconds before making the long walk back. Pandya was even seen sitting in the dugout wearing his helmet as he struggled to come to terms with his dismissal.

Watch the clip here:

The Gujarat camp was clearly disappointed as Hardik was excepted to carry on the innings after the team were reduced to 24/2.

Hardik Pandya has been in decent touch in IPL 2022, scoring 333 runs in 11 matches, including three half-centuries. He has bailed the Titans out of danger on many occasions this season.

Shubman Gill and David Miller bail GT after a poor start

Jatin Sapru @jatinsapru Whatever the results, Gujarat Titans have kept things so easy. Good percentage calls, simple approach .. Hardik’s interviews have been so enjoyable and clear - Stick to the basics, don’t overthink, back your players and most importantly- Enjoy the game ! #GTvsLSG Whatever the results, Gujarat Titans have kept things so easy. Good percentage calls, simple approach .. Hardik’s interviews have been so enjoyable and clear - Stick to the basics, don’t overthink, back your players and most importantly- Enjoy the game ! #GTvsLSG

Lucknow got off to an exceptional start, reducing Gujarat to 51/3 in 9.1 overs. However, Shubman Gill held the innings from one end while David Miller provided him company.

While scoring runs was not easy, Gill and Miller tried to keep the scoreboard ticking and found the odd boundaries here and there. However, Miller departed after a patient knock of 26 off 24 balls.

GT are currently at 103/4 with four overs to play and Gill and Rahul Tewatia in the middle.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar