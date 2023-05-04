[Watch] GT spinner Rashid Khan plays street cricket with fans 

Gujarat Titans (GT) vice-captain Rashid Khan recently played street cricket with his Indian fans.

Rashid has been in good form with the ball for his side so far in the tournament. He has picked up 15 wickets from nine matches and is currently sixth in the purple cap race, which is headed by his teammate Mohammed Shami, who has 17 scalps.

On an off-day from the field, Rashid Khan enjoyed time on the streets and played gully cricket with his fans. You can watch it in the video below:

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra Rashid Khan playing street cricket with the Indian fans.



GT have continued from where they left off last year, as they currently hold the top position in the points table after performing consistently yet again. Across nine games, they have won six and lost three to collect 12 points.

However, they faced a loss in their latest outing against Delhi Capitals, while failing to chase down a target of 131, even with their captain Hardik Pandya (59*), remaining unbeaten in the end.

"He is a big player and owned that it was his mistake that he couldn't finish"- Harbhajan Singh on GT captain Hardik Pandya

In a video on his YouTube channel, Harbhajan Singh recently analyzed GT's performance in the match against Delhi Capitals. He pointed out Hardik Pandya's inability to strike big in the death overs but lauded him for owning his shortcomings after the game. Harbhajan said:

"Hardik scored a half-century but couldn't finish the game off. He admitted later that he couldn't connect the ball towards the backend. It's good that he admitted it because such things happen. He is a big player and owned that it was his mistake that he couldn't finish.

"The likes of Vijay Shankar and David Miller departed early and that didn't allow Hardik to play his natural game. Otherwise I don't think many would have a better strike rate than Hardik once he gets going. So it's okay, champion players make a comeback and he will too. He has just raised his game since becoming a captain."

Gujarat Titans will next face Rajasthan Royals on May 5 in Jaipur.

