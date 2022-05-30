[Watch] GT wow fans by conducting roadshow in Ahmedabad following IPL 2022 championship win

In their maiden season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Gujarat Titans (GT) dazzled fans with their dominant brand of cricket. The side clinched the coveted championship trophy by trumping Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL 2022 final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Hardik Pandya-led GT side held a roadshow in Ahmedabad to thank their supporters for their unwavering support. The members of the winning team traveled in an open bus with the prized trophy. Fans from the city gathered in huge numbers to catch a glimpse of their favourite cricket stars.

The roadshow took place at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad earlier today (May 30). The players were spotted having fun during the event as they celebrated their historic success.

GT skipper Hardik Pandya took to his Instagram account to share a video from the roadshow. The talismanic all-rounder posted on Instagram:

Here are some of the videos from GT's roadshow:

Rajasthan Royals (RR) had won the toss and elected to bat first at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. However, the side could only post a below-par total of 130 in the crucial contest.

GT chased down the total comfortably in the 19th over and secured a stunning seven-wicket win in the summit clash of this year's cash-rich league. Skipper Hardik Pandya starred with both bat and ball. He picked up three wickets in the contest and also contributed with 34 crucial runs.

IPL 2022 winners GT meet Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

The GT squad met Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel a day after winning the prestigious title. Patel took to his Twitter account to reveal that he received bat an autographed bat from the Gujarat-based franchise.

Patel announced that the signed bat will be auctioned and the proceeds will go towards the education of girls in the state. Bhupendra Patel wrote on Twitter:

"Got a chance to interact with players of IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans. They presented me a bat with the signatures of all squad members. The proceeds from it will be used in the education of the daughters of the state. Congratulations to all the players.”

It is worth mentioning that GT showcased great consistency throughout the competition. They finished as table-toppers in the league stage and backed it up with an inspiring performance in the playoffs to win the tournament.

