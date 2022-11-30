[WATCH] Harbhajan Singh imitates MS Dhoni’s iconic 'helicopter shot' with golf club

Former India Test cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Tuesday showed his unique imitation of former India captain MS Dhoni's famous 'helicopter shot'. However, the retired off-spinner didn't use a cricket bat to play the shot, but a golf club.

Harbhajan tried his hand at the unique and powerful stroke while his trip to Dubai. He uploaded the video to Instagram and tagged Dhoni in the post with the caption:

“cricket helicopters shot and gold helicopter .. smooth ride.”

Afghanistan spin legend Rashid Khan dropped the helicopter and smiling-face with heart-eye emojis in appreciation of the shot.

The famous helicopter shot became a trademark of Dhoni and showed the strong bottom-hand play of the wicket-keeper batsman. It's also a shot that shows the influence of tennis ball cricket on the batting style of the World Cup-winning former India skipper.

MS Dhoni shows dance moves in viral video feat. Hardik Pandya

Meanwhile, MS Dhoni showed off his dance moves in a never seen before video shared by Hardik Pandya on Instagram. The former India captain could be seen grooving to several Bollywood songs like ‘Gandi Baat’, ‘Dilliwali Girlfriend’, ‘Pagal hai’, etc.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Pandya wrote:

“Our jam, our moves. What a night!”

Dhoni will return as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain in the upcoming IPL 2023, which is being touted as his last season in the tournament. He will look to entertain the fans as the IPL returns to the home and away format. The four-time IPL champions will aim to lift their fifth trophy to give a fitting tribute to the legend.

CSK squad: MS Dhoni (captain), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathirana.

Purse remaining: ₹20.45 crore

Overseas slots remaining: Two

Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, and Narayan Jagadeesan.

Meanwhile, Pandya, who shares a great friendship with Dhoni, is enjoying quality time off the field after guiding the Men in Blue to a T20I series win in New Zealand 1-0. The all-rounder has been rested for the ODI series in New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Poll : 0 votes