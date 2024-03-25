[Watch] Hardik Pandya hugs Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh to wish during Holi celebrations in MI camp

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya participated in the Holi celebrations in the team camp on Monday (March 25) and wished Rohit Sharma's wife, Ritika Sajdeh, and daughter, Samaira in a friendly manner.

Pandya led the Gujarat Titans (GT) to consecutive final appearances in the last two seasons, while winning the title in 2022. However, in a shocking move, he was traded back to MI ahead of the IPL 2024 auction.

The Mumbai management then handed over the reins to Pandya by replacing five-time IPL-winning captain Rohit Sharma.

Hardik's captaincy debut for MI began with a six-run loss against the Titans on Sunday in Ahmedabad. The fans at the venue expressed their displeasure over Hardik Pandya's decision to switch teams by loud boos during the match whenever the MI captain was involved in the action.

Off the field, Hardik has been bonding well with his teammates, as he was also spotted playing Holi with them in good spirits. He was also seen wishing Rohit's wife, Ritika during the celebrations in the MI camp. An X user gave a glimpse of it by sharing a video.

"We backed ourselves to chase those 43 runs but it was one of those days"- MI captain Hardik Pandya after the loss against GT in IPL 2024

Speaking at the post-match presentation after the IPL 2024 clash between MI and GT, Hardik Pandya opened up that they fancied the chase when they needed 43 from the last five overs.

However, things did not work out as desired for Mumbai as they lost their way in the end, falling short by six runs. Reflecting on the loss, Pandya said:

“We backed ourselves to chase those 43 runs but it was one of those days when we see the score quite less compared to what it could have been in five overs, I think we lost little bit of momentum there. It feels good to be back because this is one stadium where you can enjoy and feel the atmosphere quite lively and obviously the crowd was full and they got a good game as well.”

Mumbai Indians will be up against the challenge of Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2024 on Wednesday (March 27).