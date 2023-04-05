[WATCH] Heartwarming video of Rishabh Pant responding to fans’ ‘get well soon’ gesture

Delhi Capitals (DC) have shared an endearing video of Rishabh Pant’s interaction with fans during his presence at the Delhi vs Gujarat Titans (GT) Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 4.

Delhi met Gujarat in match number seven of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The hosts went down to GT by six wickets, unable to defend a total of 162.

While Delhi supporters were disappointed with their team’s performance, Pant’s presence at the stadium, as reported on the eve of the match, made fans’ day. Delhi Capitals even shared a video of a heartwarming interaction between the keeper-batter and the fans.

In the clip, fans can be seen waving at the cricketer, with one of them having a ‘Get Well Soon Rishabh Pant’ placard in hand. Pant responded by clapping and waving back at the fans and smiling wholeheartedly, expressing his gratitude over the gesture from supporters. DC’s Twitter handle shared the video with the caption:

“Dilli 🫶🏼 Rishabh Pant 🫶🏼 #QilaKotla 😇.”

Ahead of the match, Delhi Capitals players also sent out a special message to their captain, wishing him a speedy recovery.

Why is Rishabh Pant not playing for Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023?

Pant was supposed to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. However, he was involved in a horrific car accident in December last year. While he survived the crash, the left-handed batter suffered multiple injuries and had to undergo lengthy medical treatment.

He is currently recuperating, but there is no specific timeline for his comeback yet. As per some unconfirmed reports, he might be out of action for the whole of 2023.

Under Pant, Delhi topped the league stage in the 2021 season, winning 10 of their 14 matches. However, they could not make it to the final, losing both the qualifiers. Last season, they failed to qualify for the playoffs, finishing in fifth position with seven wins and as many losses.

Having made his IPL debut in the 2016 season, Pant has featured in a total of 98 matches, scoring 2838 runs at an average of 34.61 and a strike rate of 147.97, with one hundred and 15 fifties.

