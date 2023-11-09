[Watch] “His love for cake” - MS Dhoni celebrates gym friend’s birthday ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Former India captain MS Dhoni is a fitness freak. Even at 42 years of age, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper is renowned for his fitness, running between the wickets, quickness behind the stumps, and his gigantic sixes in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

But Dhoni’s love for cakes is known to all. He recently celebrated a gym friend’s birthday at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi.

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Dhoni can be seen taking a big bite of a black forest cake. The user captioned the social media post:

“MS Dhoni celebrating a gym friend’s birthday – His love for cake❤️"

Dhoni recently returned to India after a month-long vacation in the United States. He was last seen at Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s 58th birthday bash in Mumbai on November 2.

On the professional front, the Ranchi-born cricketer retired from international cricket on August 15, 2020, but continues to play in the cash-rich IPL. He recently recovered from a knee injury that he sustained during IPL 2023.

Will MS Dhoni play in IPL 2024?

MS Dhoni has promised the fans that he will try to play another season in the IPL after guiding CSK to record fifth trophy last season. The CSK captain, however, confirmed that he might reconsider his decision at the IPL 2024 auction in December or January.

On this, he told the official broadcasters Jio Cinema earlier this year:

"The amount of love and affection I have been shown wherever I have been this year, the easy thing would be for me to say 'Thank you very much' but the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL."

He continued:

"A lot depends on the body, I have six to seven months to decide. It will be more like a gift from my side, it's not easy for me, but that's a gift.”

As per ESPNCricinfo, the IPL 2024 auction will be held in Dubai on December 19. It will be the first time that the auction will take place outside India. Every team will have a purse of INR 100 crore.