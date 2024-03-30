Famous Indian actor Vijay Deverakonda recently named former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni as one of his favorite cricket stars.

Deverakonda mentioned that he has been a fan of Dhoni since the latter's early days in the Indian team. The celebrated actor also stated that he wants to be present at MA Chidambaram for one of CSK's home matches in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL 2024).

During an interview with IndianGlitz Telugu, Deverakonda said:

"I love the Chennai team. I love MS Dhoni. I love Dhoni from his first days. So, I would love to see that. I heard tha the Chennai Stadium is the best to watch the match."

Notably, the ongoing IPL 2024 is touted to be Dhoni's swansong tour. The seasoned campaigner relinquishing CSK captaincy just days before the team's opening contest was also an indication of the same.

While MS Dhoni is yet to bat in this edition, he has wowed the viewers with his stunning glovework. His age-defying diving catch was one of the big highlights of CSK's 63-run win over Gujarat Titans (GT) on Tuesday.

"Extremely chilled, down to earth, and a wonderful person" - Steve Smith on MS Dhoni

Australia's ace batter Steve Smith reserved high praise for MS Dhoni. While the CSK star enjoys tremendous popularity, Smith suggested that he is quite down to earth.

Smith, who captained Dhoni when the two played for the now-defunct Rising Pune Super Giants, also mentioned that the seasoned campaigner helped him with his leadership acumen.

Speaking on Star Sports, Smith said:

"He's such a chilled guy, obviously extremely busy with loads of things outside the game, but extremely chilled down to earth, and a wonderful person. There were many occasions where MS was fantastic. You know, I really enjoyed playing with him. I enjoyed leading him as well. He certainly helped me out."

Dhoni will next be seen in action when CSK take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 31.