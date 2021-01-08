Watch: MS Dhoni tastes fresh strawberries from his farm

MS Dhoni shared his first Instagram post after retirement. The former Indian cricket team captain uploaded a video where he showed his love for strawberries to his fans.

MS Dhoni has shifted his focus to farming after hanging up his boots. He has spent much time at his farmhouse. The Chennai Super Kings skipper ate some strawberries from his farm and mentioned there would be no strawberries left if he spent more time at the farm.

But stawberries are not the only fruits MS Dhoni is growing on his farm. According to reports, cabbage, tomatoes, broccoli, peas, and papaya are other crops on Dhoni's 10-acre farm, and he's set to export vegetables from his farmhouse to Dubai.

The Chennai Super Kings captain spent much time in Dubai with his family last year. He had traveled to the United Arab Emirates to play for the Chennai-based franchise in the IPL. Unfortunately, CSK could not qualify for the playoffs for the first time in their IPL history. Nevertheless, the fans were delighted to see MS Dhoni back on the field after almost 14 months.

MS Dhoni to lead the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021

MS Dhoni's captaincy has been the key to CSK's success

MS Dhoni has stated he will not retire from the Indian Premier League anytime soon. He will return to the cricket field, donning the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021. Speaking of IPL 2021, the Governing Council has confirmed the franchises would have to declare their retained players before January 21.

MS Dhoni is likely to retain most of his CSK players. Shane Watson has retired from all forms of cricket. Thus, the Super Kings team management will have to hunt for another opener in the auction.