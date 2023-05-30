[WATCH] In heartwarming gesture, MS Dhoni asks retiring Ambati Rayudu to receive IPL 2023 trophy

In a humble gesture, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni asked Ambati Rayudu to receive the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 trophy after his team’s thrilling five-wicket win in the final. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was also present as the trophy was handed over to CSK.

Chennai beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets (DLS method) in the IPL 2023 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, May 29. Sent into bat after losing the toss, GT scored 214/4 as Sai Sudharsan top-scored with a 47-ball 96.

Following a long rain delay, CSK were set a revised target of 171 in 15 overs. Rayudu, who had announced his IPL retirement ahead of the final, contributed a crucial cameo of 19 off eight balls. Then, with 10 needed off two deliveries, Jadeja struck the last two balls of the IPL 2023 final for a six and a four to lift Chennai to a famous win.

At the post-match presentation ceremony, Dhoni urged Rayudu and Jadeja to accompany him as he went up to receive the winner’s trophy from BCCI President Roger Binny and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

#CSKvGT | #Final | @msdhoni 𝗖.𝗛.𝗔.𝗠.𝗣.𝗜.𝗢.𝗡.𝗦!Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni receives the #TATAIPL Trophy from BCCI President Roger Binny and BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah 𝗖.𝗛.𝗔.𝗠.𝗣.𝗜.𝗢.𝗡.𝗦! 🏆 Chennai Super Kings Captain MS Dhoni receives the #TATAIPL Trophy from BCCI President Roger Binny and BCCI Honorary Secretary @JayShah 👏👏 #CSKvGT | #Final | @msdhoni https://t.co/WP8f3a9mMc

While a beaming Rayudu collected the trophy, Jadeja also placed a hand on it. The unassuming Dhoni was happy to watch the action from the side. Subsequently, other members of the CSK contingent also joined in the celebrations.

“A lot depends on the body” - Dhoni on whether he will return for IPL 2024

One of the big debates of IPL 2023 has been whether Dhoni has it in him to play another edition of the Indian T20 league. While fans and critics have had their say on the matter over the last month and a half, the man himself finally shared his views on the same.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, he commented that it all depends on how his body shapes up for the challenge. Dhoni explained:

"If you see circumstantially this is the best time for me to announce retirement. But the amount of love and affection I've been shown wherever I've been this year, the easy thing for me would be to say, 'Thank you very much'. But the tough thing for me is to work hard for another nine months and come back and play at least one more season of IPL.

“A lot depends on the body, I have six-seven months to decide and it will be more like a gift from my side [to the fans]. It's not easy for me but the way they've shown their love and affection, that's something I need to do for them.”

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 but has continued to lead CSK in the IPL, guiding them to victory in 2021 and now in 2023.

