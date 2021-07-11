[Watch] IPL 2021: CSK fans hail "Champion" Dwayne Bravo for his performance against Australia

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans had every reason to rejoice ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021 as their star veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo shone in the second T20I against Australia.

The franchise took to Instagram to congratulate Bravo, and fans were hoping that he would continue in the same vein when IPL 2021 resumes in September this year.

𝐂𝐇𝐀𝐌𝐏 4⃣7⃣ 📸: @windiescricket #WIvAUS #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁".

Dwayne Bravo's run with CSK in IPL 2021

Bravo had a rather mediocre outing with both bat and ball in the latest edition of the IPL, picking up just three wickets from four games and scoring 20 runs.

With the possibility of a few English players missing the IPL when it resumes, MS Dhoni will be looking at Bravo again to deliver the goods for CSK.

It's safe to say the absence of their English players Sam Curran and Moeen Ali will dent CSK.

However, the team has backup in the form of Mitchell Santner, Jason Behrendoff, Lungi Ngidi, and Dwayne Bravo, who will get more chances in the second half of the tournament.

CSK fans were buoyed by Bravo's performance.

"Bravo Back in Prime Form in Bowling and Batting Both Good signs for CSK," read one of the comments on the post.

"Champion champion" praised another.

Another opined that Bravo should bat in the top order.

"He should bat at top order underrated Batsman," the reply read.

Chennai Super Kings' run in IPL 2021

Compared to the 2020 edition, where they failed to qualify for the knockout stages, CSK had a successful run in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended.

MS Dhoni's men won seven games and were second in the points table when the tournament was halted. The Delhi Capitals are top of the table with 12 points from eight matches, while RCB trail CSK in third place with 10 points.

IPL 2021 is currently suspended. 29 out of 60 matches were completed before a drastic spike in COVID-19 cases in India brought the tournament to a halt.

The remainder of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15.

