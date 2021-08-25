IPL 2021: [Watch] CSK's Hari Shankar Reddy and physio Tommy Simsek face-off in a 'dinner' challenge

It was a moment of fun at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) camp in the UAE on Wednesday (August 25) ahead of the restart of IPL 2021. Hari Shankar Reddy, a bowler who was signed by Chennai, took part in a fun challenge with the team physio Tommy Simsek.

The idea was to hit the other for a six, with the loser buying the winner the dish they liked the most. While Reddy preferred biryani, it was a steak for the physio.

The challenge was soon underway and Reddy slammed the ball right out of the park. The clip, uploaded by the official Chennai Super Kings handle, ended with the likes of Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu cheering for the Andhra bowler.

CSK captioned the post:

"Hari & Tommy face off for a bowl out! Six off one 🎯Biryani for the win 😍 #WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 @tommysimsek7 @hari_shankar_reddy46."

You can view the clip below:

CSK's run in IPL 2021

Compared to the 2020 edition, where they failed to qualify for the knockout stages, CSK had a successful run in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended.

MS Dhoni's men won seven games and were second in the points table when the tournament was halted. The Delhi Capitals are at the top of the table with 12 points from eight matches. Meanwhile, RCB trail CSK in third place with 10 points.

The remainder of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15. The Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in what will be the 30th match of the season. 29 games of the tournament were staged during the first phase in India.

CSK were among the first teams to land in the UAE and gear up for the tournament. The Indian contingent, including skipper Dhoni and Raina, were part of the squad traveled to the UAE early.

Despite being in second place, CSK's poor run in the UAE last year will be at the back of their minds and Dhoni's first challenge will be to overcome that mental block.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar