[Watch] IPL 2021: Fun in CSK camp as 'John Cena' aka Suresh Raina spears KM Asif 

Trust Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina to keep netizens entertained with his fun antics ahead of the IPL 2021 restart in the UAE.

In what comes across as a fun watch and a great show of team camaraderie, Raina was seen spearing teammate KM Asif and thought it was a move made by WWE star and actor John Cena.

"That is name is John Cena 🤟 My name is Suresh Raina 😎 @asif_km_24 #funtime #postpractice #instagood."

The reel saw some likes coming in from other stars as well. Krishnappa Gowtham and Shikhar Dhawan found the clip thoroughly entertaining and replied with "🤣🤣🤣🤣."

CSK's run in IPL 2021

Compared to the 2020 edition, where they failed to qualify for the knockout stages, CSK had a successful run in IPL 2021 before the tournament was suspended.

MS Dhoni's men won seven games and were second in the points table when the tournament was halted. The Delhi Capitals are at the top of the table with 12 points from eight matches. Meanwhile, RCB trail CSK in third place with 10 points.

The remainder of the IPL will be played in the UAE from September 19 to October 15. The Mumbai Indians will play the Chennai Super Kings in what will be the 30th match of the season. 29 games of the tournament were staged during the first phase in India.

CSK were among the first teams to land in the UAE and gear up for the tournament. The Indian contingent, including skipper Dhoni and Raina, were part of the squad that traveled to the UAE early.

Despite being in second place, CSK's poor run in the UAE last year will be at the back of their minds and Dhoni's first challenge will be to overcome that mental block.

