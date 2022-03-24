[Watch] IPL 2022: 'Let the Bigils (whistles) take over', CSK's heartfelt tribute to MS Dhoni

One of the major storylines on Thursday (March 24) was MS Dhoni handing over the captaincy of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to Ravindra Jadeja. In a statement, the team said that "Dhoni will continue to represent Chennai Super Kings this season and beyond."

After the announcement, tributes flowed thick and fast from all corners of the world with congratulating Jadeja. Meanwhile, Chennai's Instagram page was also busy dishing out some engaging content for their fans.

One of the many posts they shared included a line from Tamil Superstar Vijay's blockbuster 'Bigil' as a caption. The montage saw MS Dhoni's camaraderie with the team and also the passing of the baton. The post was captioned:

"There’s nothing that could have prepared us for this! Let the Bigils take over! 🧊➡️🔥 #Superfam #WhistlePodu 🦁💛"

You can watch the clip below:

Related: Virat Kohli's emotional tribute to MS Dhoni

Former Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday posted an emotional message in tribute to MS Dhoni's captaincy career with CSK. Referring to Dhoni as 'skip' (short for skipper), Kohli said fans will never forget his 'legendary' tenure.

"Legendary captaincy tenure in yellow skip. A chapter fans will never forget. Respect always.❤️💛 @mahi7781"

IPL 2022 will be the first time both these players won't captain their teams in a season. The iconic duo's friendship was always seen as a mark of respect over the long-standing rivalry between their respective franchises.

For his part, Ravindra Jadeja seems to be quite unfluttered by the developments. In a clip on the CSK IG page post the announcement, he said:

“Feeling good. At the same I know that I have to fill in big boots. Mahi bhai has already set a big legacy, So I need to carry that forward, so hopefully… I don’t need to worry too much because he is here. Whatever questions I have to ask, I will definitely go to him. He’ll be my go-to person. He was and still is today."

Only time will tell if Jadeja can continue the legacy successfully.

