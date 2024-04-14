[Watch] Ishan Kishan demands Hardik Pandya for a DRS, ensures Rachin Ravindra's dismissal in MI vs CSK IPL 2024 match

Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper Ishan Kishan produced a brilliant moment of game awareness, helping the hosts send back Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Rachin Ravindra during the IPL 2024 match between the arch-rivals on Sunday, April 14, at the Wankhede Stadium.

Ravindra had just smashed Shreyas Gopal for a six and seemed to be getting into the groove. He then tried to cut a wider delivery from the wrist spinner behind square. As soon as Ishan collected the ball, he went up for an appeal with no support from his teammates.

However, Ishan Kishan urged Hardik Pandya to go for the review as he felt he had heard a knick. Hardik trusted his wicketkeeper and went for the review. The DRS replays showed that the ball had taken an under edge of Rachin Ravindra's bat.

The MI fielders swarmed around Ishan in delirium as soon as the Ultra Edge showed the spike. Here's the video:

Expand Tweet

Rachin looked at the under edge of his bat in disbelief as he began his walk back to the pavilion. The southpaw was building a good partnership with his captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and that was indeed another timely wicket for Mumbai Indians.

MI need to keep chipping away with wickets

Gaikwad has been joined by Shivam Dube at the crease and their partnership can prove crucial to CSK's hopes of posting an above-par total. Dube has been in stunning form and has already hit three boundaries in an over from Hardik Pandya.

After flying off the blocks, Gaikwad has slowed down a bit in his scoring and will need to up the ante from his end. MI will know just how crucial it is to keep picking up wickets, especially that of Dube, as runs can come in a flurry once a partnership gets going.