[Watch] "Kahaani Bat Bat ki"- MI stars Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, and Rohit Sharma have fun banter in the dressing room 

Mumbai Indians (MI) batters Tilak Varma and Ishan Kishan engaged in a fun banter in the dressing room, with their captain Rohit Sharma as a mediator between them.

Both youngsters played a role in MI's six-wicket victory over Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, May 3. After PBKS scored a mammoth total of 214/3 in the first innings, Ishan Kishan played a match-winning 75-run knock to help his side chase down the total.

Suryakumar Yadav (66) also complemented him well with a blistering half-century. Tilak Varma (26* off 10 balls) finished the chase in a hurry with a blazing cameo in the end. Ishan also won the Player of the Match award for his knock. Rohit Sharma had an off day as he got out for a 3-ball duck.

MI took to their official Instagram to give a glimpse of the players' activities after a comfortable victory by sharing a video. In the video, Tilak and Ishan have fun banter about bats along with Rohit Sharma. The video was captioned:

Mumbai Indians are currently sixth in the points table after winning five matches in nine games. They are tied for 10 points with Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Punjab Kings. MI will next face CSK on May 6 in Chennai.

Rohit Sharma-led MI's schedule for remaining matches of IPL 2023

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

