[Watch] Kavya Maran dances to celebrate as SRH register highest-ever IPL score, video goes viral

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kavya Maran danced her heart out to celebrate as her team registered the highest-ever total in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Wednesday, March 27.

In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Maran can be seen celebrating SRH's batting performance.

Asked to bat first, Sunrisers posted 277/3 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their allotted 20 overs. They broke the previous record held by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (263/5) against Pune Warriors India in 2013. Lucknow Super Giants are only the third IPL team to breach the 250-run mark.

Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head registered the fastest and second-fastest half-centuries, respectively, for the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Sharma smashed 63 runs off 23 balls, hitting seven sixes and three fours. Head also scored 62 off 24 deliveries, including three sixes and nine boundaries. The duo took all the MI bowlers to the cleaners after SRH lost Mayank Agarwal (11 off 13) early.

Heinrich Klaasen and Aiden Markram then continued from where Head and Sharma left off. Klaasen stayed unbeaten on 80 off 34 in an innings laced with seven sixes and four boundaries. Markram also scored 42 off 28, including one six and two boundaries. The duo together shared a 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

MI captain Hardik Pandya, Gerald Coetzee, and Piyush Chawla shared one wicket apiece but proved expensive.

Rajasthan Royals hold the record for highest successful run-chase in IPL

Rajasthan Royals (RR) hold the record for highest successful run-chase in the IPL. They chased down 224 against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2020.

MI's highest successful run-chase in the T20 tournament is 219 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2021. Their highest team total is 235/9 against SRH in the same season.

At the time of writing, MI were 119/2 after nine overs, with Naman Dhir and Tilak Varma at the crease. Pat Cummins and Shahbaz Ahmed sent back Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan for 26 (12) and 34 (13), respectively.

