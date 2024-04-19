[Watch] KL Rahul takes sky-high catch as Marcus Stoinis sends back Shivam Dube cheaply in LSG vs CSK IPL 2024 showdown

Marcus Stoinis dismissed the in-form Shivam Dube in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday (April 19).

The Aussie all-rounder sent back Dube for just three runs off eight balls as the Super Giants continued their stronghold against the defending champions Super Kings in the fixture.

The dismissal came during the 12th over of CSK's innings. Stoinis bowled a short delivery and Dube went for a powerful pull towards mid-wicket. The left-hander, though, failed to middle the delivery and ended up getting an edge that went high inside the 30-yard circle. LSG skipper KL Rahul made the call and completed the catch.

With the wicket, LSG reduced the visitors to 87/4 after 11.1 overs.

For the unversed, Shivam Dube has been in sublime form with 245 runs in seven games, including two half-centuries against Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, at a strike rate of 157.

LSG dominating CSK in IPL 2024 clash

LSG are dominating Super Kings thanks to their brilliant bowling display after skipper Rahul won the toss and chose to bowl first in IPL on Friday. The five-time champions were reduced to 90/5 after 12.2 overs.

At the time of writing, CSK were 105/5 after 15 overs, with Moeen Ali and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. Sameer Rizvi was the last batter to be dismissed, stumped by Rahul off Krunal Pandya.

Pandya also dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 36 off 24. Mohsin Khan and Yash Thakur got rid of Rachin Ravindra (golden duck) and skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (17 off 13), respectively.

Fifth-placed Lucknow will now be looking to return to winning ways after losing to Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in back-to-back games. Meanwhile, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. are coming on the back of straight wins over the Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians in their last two games.

The two teams will next face in a repeat battle at MA Chidambaram Stadium on April 23.

