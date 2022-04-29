[Watch] LSG's Krunal Pandya upset with Deepak Hooda as he gets run out courtesy a brilliant throw from Bairstow

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) cricketer Krunal Pandya was seemingly upset with Deepak Hooda's run-out against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on 29 April. The two teams clashed in the 42nd match of IPL 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The incident took place in the 14th over of Lucknow's innings, when Pandya called for a double after pulling one ball into the mid-wicket region. There was always a second run, but Hooda didn't expect a brilliant throw from deep.

Hooda took it easy and was jogging back for the second run. However, the throw from Jonny Bairstow hit the stumps directly at the bowler's end and the batter was caught short as he stretched to make it.

Pandya seemed extremely disappointed with Hooda for a casual approach during the second run.

With this dismissal, LSG were reduced to 104/3 in 13.3 overs, with both set batters back in the hut after a good start. After losing skipper KL Rahul, Hooda and Quinton de Kock shared a 85-run alliance to put Lucknow on top against the Kings.

LSG lose a couple of wickets on the trot after a good start

The Super Giants middle-order failed once again to capitalize on the good start provided by de Kock and Deepak Hooda.

Pandya, Ayush Badoni and Marcus Stoinis failed to cross the double-digit mark and got out in the span of a couple of overs. Jason Holder and Dusmantha Chameera smacked a couple of sixes but were dismissed while attempting to hit a few more sixes.

Ace fast bowler Kagsio Rabada picked up four wickets. Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar chipped in with two wickets to contain Lucknow to 153 runs at the end of 20 overs. It remains to be seen if Punjab will manage to chase down the target.

