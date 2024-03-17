[Watch] LSG’s Justin Langer and Jonty Rhodes dance to the tune of ‘Hayo Rabba’ ahead of IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) coaching and support staff comprising Justin Langer, Jonty Rhodes, and Lance Klusner had a fun time at a public event ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season.

In a video shared by LSG on Instagram, Langer, Rhodes, and Klusner were seen dancing to the tune of ‘Hayo Rabba’. They captioned the post:

Langer replaced Andy Flower as the new LSG head coach after the end of the last IPL season. The 53-year-old has previously served as the coach of Australia, Perth Scorchers, and Western Australia.

The other members of the LSG coaching staff are Sridharan Sriram and Lance Klusner (assistant coaches), Pravin Tambe (spin bowling coach), Morne Morkel (fast bowling coach), and Jonty Rhodes (fielding coach).

Gautam Gambhir, though, resigned from his job as LSG’s Global mentor and joined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. The Super Giants are yet to announce his replacement.

The support staff will now look to help the Lucknow-based franchise win their first IPL trophy, having reached the eliminator in the last two seasons.

LSG’s squad and schedule for IPL 2024

KL Rahul-led LSG will begin their campaign in the cash-rich league against inaugural champions Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on March 24.

LSG’s schedule for IPL 2024:

March 24: vs Rajasthan Royals at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur

March 30: vs Punjab Kings at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

April 2: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

April 7: vs Gujarat Titans at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow

LSG’s squad for IPL 2024: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran (vice-captain), Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Mark Wood (replaced by Shamar Joseph), Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Shivam Mavi, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, David Willey, Mohd. Arshad Khan.