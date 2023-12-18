[Watch] “Maa c****** gaya woh kya bol rahe” - Hardik Pandya’s veiled dig at Rohit Sharma goes viral from 2022 England tour

An old video of Hardik Pandya hurling abuse at Rohit Sharma has recently gone viral online. Last Friday, the Mumbai Indians (MI) franchise decided to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain for the upcoming IPL 2024 season.

There has been a massive backlash from fans ever since the team made the announcement publicly. They have voiced their displeasure about the decision through various trends on X (formerly Twitter) and with posts on other social media platforms. There has been a notable decline in the number of followers of MI on Instagram and X.

One fans shared a short video from a T20I match from 2022 between India and England, where Hardik Pandya could be heard taking a veiled dig at the Indian captain.

The incident occured during the second T20I between the two teams in Birmingham on July 9, 2022 during second innings, when Hardik Pandya was setting the field while bowling an over. He seemingly asked the fielder to pay heed to him and not the captain (Rohit Sharma) using a few common abusive Hindi words.

You can watch the video below:

"It makes a lot of cricketing sense"- Sanjay Manjrekar on Mumbai Indians' decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain

Former Indian batter Sanjay Manjrekar recently supported MI's decision to hand over the reins to Hardik Pandya. Speaking to Star Sports, Manjrekar tried to analyze the thought process behind the call and said:

"One should not be thinking sentimentally or emotionally about Rohit Sharma. I think it’s a good move as Hardik Pandya is a proven leader and has had a great run. So, he is your in-form T20 captain and player. Rohit has been around for a long time.

He added:

"So, it makes a lot of cricketing sense to have somebody like Hardik. "I just hope he doesn’t feel the pressure of how the transfer happened and Mumbai Indians backing him so much."

Do you agree with Sanjay Manjrekar's views above? Let us know in the comments section below.