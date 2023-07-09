[Watch] “Mahi bhai, how is your knee?” - Sporting a new look, MS Dhoni responds to fan’s concern with a smile

Former India captain and current Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni recently responded to a fan’s concern over his knee with a smile and a hand gesture, indicating he is fine.

The cricketing legend, who recently celebrated his birthday, was spotted in a new avatar. A video of him with a prominent beard and new hairstyle is doing the rounds on social media.

The only international captain to win all three white-ball ICC trophies, Dhoni turned 42 on Friday, July 7. Fans gathered in large numbers outside his house in Ranchi to get a glimpse of the birthday boy. The cricketer superstar obliged by waving back to his admirers from his terrace.

On Sunday, videos of pictures of Dhoni and wife Sakshi were widely shared on social media. The two have reached Chennai for the audio and trailer launch of the movie ‘LGM’ - Dhoni’s maiden film production venture under his company Dhoni Entertainment Pvt Ltd. The CSK skipper was received with ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’ chants and flowers being showered on him.

In one of the viral videos, the former India captain is seen responding to a fan’s query about his knee. A person enquired:

“Mahi bhai, how is your knee?”

The cricketing legend responded by smiling back and making a gesture with the hand to confirm that his knee was fine now.

Dhoni played the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with a knee injury. Despite his fitness woes, he led CSK to a record-equaling fifth IPL crown during the edition. Immediately after the conclusion of the tournament, the keeper-batter headed to Mumbai and underwent a knee surgery at a renowned hospital.

Meanwhile, an adorable video of the revered cricketer celebrating his birthday with his pet dogs went viral on social media platforms a day after he turned 42.

The legend of MS Dhoni continues to grow

Despite having retired from international cricket in 2020, there has hardly been any decrease in Dhoni’s popularity. When he led CSK during IPL 2023, fans filled up stadiums to back their superstar, irrespective of whether Chennai were playing at home or away.

As India captain, the Ranchi-born cricketer achieved tremendous success. He led India to victory in the 2007 T20 World Cup and subsequently the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Also, under him, CSK have won five IPL titles.

