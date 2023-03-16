Former Indian cricketer and India Maharajas star Suresh Raina showed glimpses of his vintage best during his 49-run knock against the World Giants in the Legends League Cricket 2023 on Wednesday, March 15.

After the game, Raina was asked by a reporter whether he was still considering a comeback to the IPL as he looked in great touch during that knock. The veteran southpaw replied to the reporter with a Shahid Afridi reference that tickled many bones.

Afridi had made multiple comebacks to competitive cricket after announcing his retirement. In this context, Raina replied by saying:

"Main Suresh Raina hoon. Main Shahid Afridi nahi hoon (laughs). Retirement le chuka hoon (I'm Suresh Raina, not Shahid Afridi. I've taken retirement)"

Suresh Raina believes an in-form Ravindra Jadeja will be a massive support to MS Dhoni

Raina was a Chennai Super Kings (CSK) boy through and through, and naturally, he has a great affinity towards the franchise. CSK will be playing on their home ground after almost four years, and Raina feels that with some in-form players in their ranks, Chennai have a great chance of doing well in IPL 2023

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of the JioCinema CricStream showcase, here's what Suresh Raina had to say about Ravindra Jadeja's recent form:

"Sir Jadeja has done really well with both bat and ball of late and he will prove to be a great support to Dhoni. He has gone through a great rehab as he is looking really strong and physically fit. When he goes there (Chepauk), fans will cheer for him as well as for Dhoni."

Raina also heaped praise on Ruturaj Gaikwad and believes the opener will do well in the conditions at Chepauk. He added:

"Ruturaj will play his first game at the Chepauk. He is a great player and will definitely do well. MS Dhoni will also be keen to go back to Chepauk and interact with all the 'Whistle Podu' and 'Yellove' fans. It will be very exciting and I hope we will start with a win there."

In what could be MS Dhoni's final IPL season, CSK will want to give a fitting farewell with a record-equalling fifth IPL title.

