[Watch] Marcus Stoinis perishes after hitting 2 sixes in an over in LSG vs GT IPL 2024 clash

Gujarat Titans' young seamer Darshan Nalkande managed to dismiss Marcus Stoinis with an outstanding comeback in the IPL 2024 clash against the Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday at Ekana Stadium. The Australian all-rounder smashed two sixes earlier in the over, but the right-arm seamer kept his composure to take his wicket.

The dismissal came in the 15th over of the innings. Stoinis welcomed the 25-year-old with a couple of sixes in the first four deliveries. But with the right-hander looking to go for another biggie, all he could manage was a toe-end and wicketkeeper Ravi Sharath took an excellent catch.

Earlier, the Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul won the toss and chose to bat first. While the home side played the same team, the Titans made a couple of changes, bringing in Sharath and Spencer Johnson.

Lucknow Super Giants finish with a below-par total despite Marcus Stoinis' half-century

Marcus Stoinis and KL Rahul run between the wickets. (Credits: Twitter)

Despite the veteran Aussie all-rounder scoring a 42-ball 58, the Super Giants managed a slightly below-par total of 163-5 in their stipulated 20 overs. Quinton de Kock and Devdutt Padikkal perished for single-figure scores, while KL Rahul wasted his start to depart for 33, bringing an end to a 73-run stand with Stoinis.

After the west Australian departed for 58, boundaries were hard to come by for the Super Giants' pair of Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni. Badoni was the next to perish, caught by Umesh Yadav off Rashid Khan's bowling.

The final over of the innings bowled by Spencer Johnson yielded only eight runs as Pooran managed to clear the fence just once. Umesh Yadav emerged as the pick of the bowlers with figures of 3-0-22-2.

While the Super Giants beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their previous game, the Titans lost to the Punjab Kings in their last match.