[Watch] "You'll be missed!"- Mark Wood bids farewell to his LSG teammates as he leaves IPL 2023 due to family commitments

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Mark Wood bid farewell to his teammates before he departed from the team camp. The seamer is going back home to England to be there for the birth of his second child. Wood will miss the rest of IPL 2023 season.

The express pacer has been highly impressive for LSG this season, as he picked up 11 wickets in just four matches. Many pundits have criticized the Super Giants think tank for not giving more game time to Wood, considering his form.

The Lucknow franchise took to their official Twitter handle on Sunday and shared a video to update fans about Wood's departure from India. The absence of the express pacer is another blow to LSG after their captain, KL Rahul, was also ruled out of the rest of the season due to an injury.

LSG suffered a thumping loss against GT on Sunday in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants locked horns in the 51st match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, May 7. After being asked to bat first, GT made a mammoth total of 227/2 on the back of significant contributions from openers Shubman Gill (94) and Wriddhiman Saha (81).

A well-rounded GT bowling attack then restricted LSG to just 171/7 in 20 overs to win the match comprehensively by 56 runs. Mohit Sharma starred for the hosts in the bowling department as he scalped four wickets. Lucknow captain Krunal Pandya reflected on the loss after the match, saying:

"We just gave away too many runs. When you're chasing around 200, you can afford to take a couple of balls, but when it's 227, you have to go all out. Overall, the surface played really well. I think the last 6-7 overs, it must have been slow but the batters felt it was a good wicket.

He added:

"If we had just restricted them in the first half, we would have fancied our chance. Obviously, you don't dream of all of these things, captaining your side in the IPL. God has been kind to us. The family's very proud, mum has been happy. She said at the end of the day, two points will come home whoever it is."

LSG will next face Sunrisers Hyderabad on May 13 in Hyderabad. Krunal Pandya will be leading the side again in the absence of KL Rahul, who is out with an injury.

