[WATCH] MI star batter Suryakumar Yadav interacts with fans at the Wankhede Stadium after a narrow loss against PBKS

Mumbai Indians' (MI) middle-order mainstay Suryakumar Yadav interacted with fans in attendance at the Wankhede Stadium after the conclusion of the match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Saturday, April 22.

Suryakumar Yadav had a decent outing with the bat as he smashed his fastest (in 23 balls) IPL half-century in a steep chase of 215. However, his 57-run knock in 26 balls eventually ended in vain as MI lost the match by 13 runs due to some wonderful death overs bowling from PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh.

The 32-year-old has struggled for runs over the past few months, having been out for a duck on multiple occasions. Suryakumar overcame a lean patch and regained his flamboyant run-scoring rhythm with his first half-century of the season last night.

MI shared a video on their official Instagram handle to give fans a glimpse of Surya's meet-up with fans after the match against PBKS. They captioned the post:

"सूर्या दादा, he always makes time for his fans. Always. #MumbaiMeriJaan #MumbaiIndians #TATAIPL #IPL2023 @surya_14kumar."

After playing six games in IPL 2023, the Mumbai Indians have won three and lost as many matches. They currently occupy seventh position in the points table with six points in their account.

MI's schedule for their remaining matches in IPL 2023

Match #35 Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians - Date: April 25, 2023, Venue: Ahmedabad, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #42 Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals - Date: April 30, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #45 Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 3, 2023, Venue: Mohali, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #49 Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 6, 2023, Venue: Chennai, Time: 3:30 pm IST

Match #54 Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - Date: May 9, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #57 Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans - Date: May 12, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #63 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians - Date: May 16, 2023, Venue: Lucknow, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Match #69 Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Date: May 21, 2023, Venue: Mumbai, Time: 7:30 pm IST

Poll : 0 votes